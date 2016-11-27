Three Keys to Broncos-Chiefs

4 / 5

There may not be a player more dangerous in all of the NFL than Tyreek Hill. The rookie scored a rushing, receiving and punt return touchdown against the Broncos the last time the two teams met, and the Broncos will be focused on keeping the ball out of his hands this time around. If he does get the ball on a kickoff or punt return, Kayvon Webster may have the best chance of bringing him down. Webster may be the Broncos' most-exceptional special teams player, and he tends to make at least one big tackle per game. He'll need to keep Hill out of open space to ensure the Broncos don't wind up in another hole.