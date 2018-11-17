Three Keys to Broncos-Chargers

Last year, the Chargers' home venue changed, but on the field, they looked similar to the San Diego versions of themselves during their final years before relocation -- at least when the Broncos saw them firsthand. Denver faced the Chargers twice in the 2017 season's first seven weeks, a time in which the Chargers started 0-4 before rebounding. The teams split their 2017 series, and and after nine games apiece, both carried 3-6 records.

n the weeks that followed, the Chargers found their power source, while the Broncos continued to stall. A 6-1 close to the season pushed them within an eyelash of their first postseason trip since 2013, but they lost on a tiebreaker.

Now the Chargers stand tall. Only the Rams, Saints and Chiefs have fewer losses this season. Over the last 16 weeks of regular-season play, no one has a better record than the Chargers' 13-3 mark.

They win by forcing mistakes and limiting their own. In their last 16 games, Los Angeles is 11-0 when it has a positive turnover margin. They are 2-1 when it is even and 0-2 when it is negative. The most consistent aspect of their play in this regard has been their ability to avoid giveaways; they had no turnovers in nine of their last 16 games.

"They changed a lot of things up," Will Parks said. "Their offense is kind of similar. You don't see Rivers back there doing too much; you see him back there making his normal checks. The offensive line got tuned up a little bit; they've got a better O-line there."

In its last 16 games, Los Angeles has built a steady, balanced offense and a defense that has held 10 opponents to 20 or fewer points -- including the last five in a row. Over the last two seasons, no AFC team has held opponents to fewer than 20 points more often than coordinator Gus Bradley’s unit.

But all of those trends are about just over two dozen games over two seasons. The Broncos, at 3-6 and clinging to hopes of a revival, just need to win one.

"You see around the facility, we've got all these '1-0' things up," defensive Adam Gotsis said, referring to the “1-0” messages displayed on flat-screen TVs throughout UCHealth Training Center. "It's just establishing that mindset again and almost brainwashing us into thinking, 'We know who we are and what we bring.'"

What the Broncos have brought is effort and performance that brought them close to turnaround wins over the Rams, Texans and Chiefs. Similar work at StubHub Center on Sunday would yet again give them a chance at a statement win -- if they can close the deal.

"Obviously, we know our record, but we get to go in with a clean slate. We've got a lot of games left -- seven games left -- and we plan to win all of them," Parks said. "In order for us to do that, we've got to come in ready to go."

"If we just do what we are supposed to do, we might be in a good position at the end of the year," outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett said.

But the Broncos can't be in that position without taking the first step. What are the keys to victory Sunday?