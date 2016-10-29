Three Keys to Broncos-Chargers

2. GENERATE TURNOVERS AND AVOID YOUR OWN

Last Monday, the Broncos extended their league-best streak of consecutive wins when having a positive turnover differential to 27. Coincidentally, the streak started in an Oct. 15, 2012 win over ... San Diego.

Only giveaways hold the Chargers back from being better than 3-4. Just two teams have more turnovers than the Chargers, and a league-leading 11 of their 15 giveaways were lost fumbles. No other team has lost more than eight fumbles. San Diego's 17 total fumbles are also the most in the league.

3. BE PREPARED FOR SOMETHING DIFFERENT

Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano rarely has a game plan without some new creative wrinkle. The expected return of cornerback Brandon Flowers will give him more flexibility in the secondary; he missed the last four games with a concussion.

But the biggest wrinkle could be in how he uses Bosa. In his pass-rush situations, Bosa lined up as a wide 6- or 7-technique defensive end for every quarterback hit or sack he notched since the Chargers first activated him in Week 5.

Bosa has seven hits on opposing quarterbacks in the last three games, including four for sacks. On three of the seven hits, he aligned himself wide of the left tackle before the snap; the other four saw him wide of the right tackle.

One of his two hits of Siemian in Week 6 saw him stunt inside after lining up wide of right tackle Donald Stephenson. Bosa's long stride and speed allowed him to stunt all the way over to the A-gap to the left of center Matt Paradis.