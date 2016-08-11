Three key competitions to watch in Broncos-Bears

QUARTERBACKS**

It's been 17 years since there was any reasonable preseason doubt as to the Broncos' projected Week 1 starter, so the ongoing competition between Mark Sanchez, Trevor Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch is unique.

Barring anything unforeseen, the Broncos hope there is more certainty to the spotlight position at this time next year than there is now. However, Thursday's game could begin providing some answers to key questions for each quarterback for 2016.

Mark Sanchez will start and is expected to play the first quarter. As the only experienced regular-season quarterback in the trio, he needs to show the value of that seasoning. Although he's struggled to avoid turnovers in recent days, with three interceptions in the last three practices, seeing another defense that doesn't jump short routes as often should help.

Trevor Siemian is expected to play the second quarter. He has done well at running the offense, but the game format will offer him a chance to deal with pressure from an opposing pass rush. How will he respond? What will his decision-making be under a rush? How well he answers these questions could help determine whether he can sustain his bid to be the first-team quarterback against Carolina in Week 1.

Paxton Lynch will get the longest look: the entire second half. This gives him a chance to get settled into a groove, and perhaps not find himself in a situation where he's forcing passes knowing he might not get another chance. Given Lynch's feel for the rush, his escapability and his comfort on the run, the game format could give him the chance to show some skills that the practice format doesn't always reveal.