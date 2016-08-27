Three key areas to watch in Broncos-Rams

OFFENSE: THE QUARTERBACK**

As of Thursday, Gary Kubiak had not decided who would enter the game after starter Trevor Siemian's stint concludes.

But one thing was clear -- with Siemian's shoulder healing well from the soreness that set in after he attempted to make a tackle last week, Kubiak wants to see the second-year quarterback get some extended work.

"Is he ready to play? Is he full load and go? It sure looks that way to me. I want him to play a lot of football, so I'll go from there," Kubiak said.

From all the quarterbacks, Kubiak and the coaching staff hope to see steadiness under duress and few mistakes. With Aaron Donald leading the way, Los Angeles possesses one of the league's most disruptive defensive lines, which will test the Broncos' reshuffled offensive line, and force the hand of Siemian, Mark Sanchez and Paxton Lynch.

"They might be one of the best in the game. They're really good up front," Kubiak said. "They're very active in what they do -- a very physical football team."

As a result, the quarterbacks' work against Los Angeles' front could provide plenty of evidence to go toward a decision for the Week 1 starter -- and perhaps allow for one of the quarterbacks to separate himself and seize the job.