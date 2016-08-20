Three key areas to watch in Broncos-49ers

DEFENSIVE LINE**

Derek Wolfe could play despite rolling his ankle on Wednesday, but if he doesn't, the line will be forced to incorporate two new first-teamers following the placement of Vance Walker on injured reserve because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

Jared Crick will start for Walker, and the five-year veteran is a proven commodity. But if Wolfe can't play, Adam Gotsis, Darius Kilgo, Kyle Peko and Billy Winn are among those who could see more action at end as the Broncos try to evaluate their depth and shake out the defensive-line rotation in advance of Week 1.

3. SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLES CONTINUE

Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis described the work of Kalif Raymond and Bralon Addison last week in Chicago as "solid," but as is the case with the punting duel between Britton Colquitt and Riley Dixon, the race remains tight -- with the extenuating factor of Jordan Norwood, an experienced veteran who can handle returns still waiting in the wings.

"I thought the both of them had shown good returning mechanics. I thought they both caught it well made good decisions," DeCamillis said. "I also thought that they both showed some juice so hopefully we can get some more holes for them Saturday night."