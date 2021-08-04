'Those heart surgeries were just another obstacle in my way': After getting through 'scary' offseason, Jonathon Cooper has sights set on making Broncos' roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For most late-round draft picks, a training camp practice like the one Jonathon Cooper enjoyed Tuesday could be labeled as strong yet unspectacular.

Cooper recorded a tackle for loss, was physical against the run and may have recorded a sack under game conditions. It was a solid performance, one that Cooper should be able to build off to compete for a roster spot behind Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed at outside linebacker.

Cooper, though, isn't a typical seventh-round pick simply searching for a roster spot. A little more than two months ago, Cooper underwent a procedure that — had it not gone according to plan — could have ended his professional career before it began.

The Ohio State product underwent surgery in May after a pre-draft electrocardiogram detected a rare heart condition that required a cardiac ablation, which creates tiny scars in the heart to restore a normal heartbeat. Cooper underwent two ablations in high school, but the most recent surgeries were more invasive. Cooper said the doctors performed three separate ablations — over the course of eight hours — and the stakes of the procedure were high.

"It was scary at some point," Cooper said Tuesday. "It was pretty rare what was going on, and the doctors had a hard time getting in and taking care of it. There was even some talks of a pacemaker at some point. Thanks to God I'm here. My family supported me. The doctors did an amazing job, and I'm just blessed to be out here. I don't take a second for granted."

Due to the physical contact that's second nature in football, a pacemaker would have forced Cooper to retire from the game.

Cooper — whose condition was shared with NFL teams ahead of the draft — joined the Broncos after falling to the seventh round of the draft. The team selected him with their penultimate selection, and he should have a chance to make the team's roster.

"Obviously things kind of went the way that they did, but I'm just blessed that the Broncos took an opportunity on me," Cooper said. "Just getting that phone call in the first place was a great time for me and my family. I have my opportunity, I have my shot, and I'm just going to take advantage of it."