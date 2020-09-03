'The first game is going to be hype': Jurrell Casey looks ahead to Week 1 battle vs. his former team

KIND WORDS FROM THE VET

Casey praised a pair of young players Thursday as he was asked about second-year defensive end Dre'Mont Jones and rookie Lloyd Cushenberry III.

Jones recorded 3.5 sacks as a rookie and was named the AFC's Week 16 Defensive Player of the Week.

"He's looking nice out there," Casey said. "He's fluid. He understands how to play the game. His reaction time is unbelievable. He reminds me of my younger self when I could move twitchy like that. … I think he's going to definitely take his game to another level. Working together and just having him out there, being able to work side-by-side with him has definitely been a joy."

Cushenberry, meanwhile, has taken the majority of the reps at center in recent days.

"He kind of reminds me of the Pouncey brothers — the quickness, the twitchiness, the way he just flows off the ball," Casey said. "He's very quick. He's an athletic guy. Most centers, I can hit them one way, come back another way and they can't keep up. This kid has actually been keeping up. He's been making the blocks. He's been understanding. He's been working in cahoots with the O-line. He's definitely filled in right away. Now, like I said, the same way as 'Sosa' [McTelvin Agim], they have to get their game experience. As the season goes on, you're definitely going to see him become one of the All-Pros hopefully. The kid, he's ready to go also."

Mike and Maurkice Pouncey have a combined 12 Pro Bowl selections between them.

'I'M CHEERING FOR HIM'

The Broncos agreed to trade cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the Giants for a seventh-round pick on Wednesday, and Head Coach Vic Fangio reflected on the decision following Thursday's practice.

"I don't know that it was anything in particular," said Fangio when asked why Yiadom's tenure in Denver didn't work out. "I just think it was a good opportunity. We have guys there [at the cornerback position]. It was a good opportunity to give Ike a fresh start back on the East Coast. I'll be his biggest cheerleader. I hope he makes us look bad and he's a great player there. I'm cheering for him. It just didn't work out here to the extent that he wanted it to, and we wanted it to. I'm hoping the new surroundings benefit him and his career."

The Broncos still have a host of players — including De'Vante Bausby, Davontae Harris, Michael Ojemudia, Duke Dawson Jr. and Essang Bassey — that could fill the team's No. 3 cornerback role.

LOOKING FOR MORE

Diontae Spencer put together a strong season in 2019 as he was named a Pro Bowl alternate as a returner, but Fangio is looking for more in 2020.

"He's got to score some touchdowns," Fangio said. "He came close last year on a couple. He's got to take it to the next level and take one or two to the house. I'll take one. Then when he gets one, I'll take two. He's got to — he had some really good returns last year, but he needs to take them to the house."