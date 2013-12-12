That's What He Said: Chargers Postgame

HEAD COACH JOHN FOX

On the game

"I'd say that we didn't have our best stuff tonight, I'd agree with that. They obviously did a better job getting ready on the short week than we did. I thought our guys battled back in the second half. We couldn't get them off the field on third down and we couldn't stay on the field enough on third down. I think basically they played better than we did in all three phases."

On the outcome

"Again, give them credit. They're a good football team. They're in the playoff hunt. I think that was evident with their energy level they had tonight. They had a good plan and they executed it better than we did."

On what went wrong

"I'm not going to sit here and make excuses – they played better than we did. They executed better. We'll come back tomorrow and look at it, learn from it, correct it, have a couple of days off and then get ready for Houston. It kind of is what it is. Unfortunately, we came up on the short end. I give our guys credit – we battled back and played a little bit better in the second half, but it wasn't quite enough."

QUARTERBACK PEYTON MANNING

On the game"I give San Diego's defense a lot of credit. They played well on defense and we were not as sharp – we just didn't play as well and didn't stay on the field. We didn't have the ball much and when we had it though, we didn't do enough with it. Give San Diego credit, they played better than we did."

On how difficult the loss is"It's a loss. That's how I view it. Nothing besides that. It's a division loss. It's disappointing, but we got beat by a team that played better than us tonight."

On whether there were any surprises"I wouldn't say there were any surprises. I thought they executed well on defense and made more plays than we did. A Thursday night game and second round in the division game you're never quite sure what you're going to get. That's kind of how it is all season for us. Teams play us differently than they play other teams. But, they played well on defense and played better than we did on offense."

RUNNING BACK MONTEE BALL

On the loss

"Plain and simple, we need to make more plays and get back to playing our style of football."

On San Diego stopping the run

"Like I said, they did a great job of every player playing together on their side of the ball and making plays."

On what needs to change

"Just players need to step up and make plays. And we will. We're going to stay together as a team. We're not going to let anything split us apart. Get ready to play next Sunday."

LINEBACKER WESLEY WOODYARD

On the Chargers controlling time of possession

"Absolutely, they controlled the game by us not getting off on third down. If you don't get off on third down, teams can run the ball on you. That's something that we have to continue to get better at. We can't let a team control the clock on us like that."

On not turning things around in the 3rd quarter like they have before

"Not at all, I'll tell you what, I'd rather have these losses now and learn from it as a team and continue to get better. We still have one goal, we still know we're a good team. San Diego came out and they were the better team tonight."

On the next ten days"We're going to come in tomorrow and work on it. It's going to sting for a couple of days but tis the NFL. We have to continue to move on to the next week. Houston is going to come in and they're not going to care about a win or a loss. They're going to want to try to get a victory too. We have to bounce back stronger than we ever can."

LINEBACKER DANNY TREVATHAN

On the loss

"It definitely wasn't our best game. We came out there, we showed spurts, but they came out here with the playoffs on their mind. They need this win to get to the playoffs. I think we played ball, but we kind of gave them a little bit too much. Our defense, we take accountability for our own actions. We're on the road to get this right."