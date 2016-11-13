Thanks to Justin Simmons and Will Parks, Broncos again show why you must expect the unexpected

Simmons and Parks' big play was a triumph of preparation and effort. But the win itself was one about character, persistence and fight -- a point Head Coach Gary Kubiak made Saturday night.

"Sometimes I'll talk a long time, sometimes not very long. It was quick last night. It was about the fight: 'Hey, I want to see you fight. I want to see everybody battle for four quarters.' And I was kind of addressing them, 'When we have mistakes, we start slow.' I don't want to see, 'Here we go.' I want to see us fight through it. I want to see us battle.

"And I think that's basically what we did today."

And the fight wasn't done even if Simmons had failed to break though. The Broncos still had 82 seconds. As Simmons hurdled over Drescher toward Lutz, the offense retrenched. Trevor Siemian began warming up with Jordan Taylor, preparing to try and 40 or so yards it likely would have needed to put Brandon McManus within range of a game-winning field goal.

"I'm sitting there thinking about what we've got to do next with the possession," Kubiak said "I knew what Joe was doing, but I was talking on the headset, trying to think about where we go and try to get ourselves in field goal range."

"I was telling everybody to get ready," said wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. "Next thing you know, I saw 'Sim' jump over."