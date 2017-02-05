Terrell Davis: For other Broncos Hall of Fame candidates, 'It's time'

"I'm hoping that this sort of opens up the gate for those guys," Davis said. "But it's a difficult process, as we've seen. I don't know what it is about Denver. Maybe it's the media market. But it certainly doesn't have the attention that it probably deserves to have when it comes to Hall of Fame members.

"So hopefully -- if I can influence that and have any control in that -- I will certainly try to aid in bringing some attention to that, to make sure we have more players represented in the Hall of Fame."

To Davis, that starts with Atwater and Mecklenburg. He played four seasons with Atwater (1995-98), so he saw up-close what the hard-hitting safety could do in his prime. Davis arrived in Denver just as Mecklenburg retired, but he knows what kind of greatness the versatile front-seven stalwart displayed.

"Steve Atwater and Karl Mecklenburg -- it's time," Davis said. "They've waited a long time. Those guys have impacted the game like their peers, and they need to be honored in this fashion."

So should Owner Pat Bowlen.