 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Terrell Davis: For other Broncos Hall of Fame candidates, 'It's time'

Feb 05, 2017 at 02:38 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

HOUSTON --Now, it's time for more Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Terrell Davis' selection for the 2017 Hall class helps begin to correct the imbalance between the Broncos' long-term success and their relative lack of representation at the Hall of Fame, but doesn't do nearly enough. The Broncos have just six players in the Hall of Fame who played at least four seasons with the club, a number that pales in comparison with division rivals like the Chargers and Chiefs, who have 10 and 13 Hall of Famers apiece in spite of combining for just one Super Bowl win and three appearances in the sport's biggest game.

In the wake of joining the Hall of Fame, Davis spoke up for the inclusion of Steve Atwater, Karl Mecklenburg, John Lynch and Pat Bowlen to join him in Canton.

"I'm hoping that this sort of opens up the gate for those guys," Davis said. "But it's a difficult process, as we've seen. I don't know what it is about Denver. Maybe it's the media market. But it certainly doesn't have the attention that it probably deserves to have when it comes to Hall of Fame members.

"So hopefully -- if I can influence that and have any control in that -- I will certainly try to aid in bringing some attention to that, to make sure we have more players represented in the Hall of Fame."

To Davis, that starts with Atwater and Mecklenburg. He played four seasons with Atwater (1995-98), so he saw up-close what the hard-hitting safety could do in his prime. Davis arrived in Denver just as Mecklenburg retired, but he knows what kind of greatness the versatile front-seven stalwart displayed.

"Steve Atwater and Karl Mecklenburg -- it's time," Davis said. "They've waited a long time. Those guys have impacted the game like their peers, and they need to be honored in this fashion."

So should Owner Pat Bowlen.

"The man is just a class act. He transformed that team when I was there. He gave us everything we wanted. He [is] a true owner in terms of allowing the people he put in place to do their jobs, and just get out of the way," Davis said. "Mr. B, absolutely, that's another person that I hope will be in hopefully soon."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.
news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.
news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.
news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.
news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.
news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.
news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.
news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.
news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.
news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.
news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.
news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.
Advertising