Terrell Davis becomes fifth Broncos Ring of Famer to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame

"Terrell's selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame couldn't have happened to a better player or a better guy," Elway said. "He was an integral part of our championship run in the late '90s, and I am so happy for him to now join the all-time greats in Canton. It's a tremendous honor for 'T.D.' and one that is very much deserved. It's nice to see the players who have been so great for the Broncos get the recognition that is due to them."

His selection and induction this summer is the justified reward for a career that was cut short by injuries that began in Week 4 of the 1999 season, when he tore multiple ligaments in his knee while making a tackle on an interception in a loss to the New York Jets.

For the three-plus seasons up until that moment, Davis was not only the league's best running back -- but perhaps its best player, period. He racked up three consecutive All-Pro selections from 1996-98, a period that also saw him establish his reputation as the best postseason running back in NFL history.

Davis broke the 100-yard mark in seven consecutive postseason games during the Broncos' Super Bowl runs in the 1997 and 1998 seasons. No player in NFL history has more 100-yard rushing performances in the postseason than Davis. Emmitt Smith has just as many, but took 17 games to reach that mark; Davis did so in just eight contests.

The postseason work of Davis helped him average an astounding 101.7 rushing yards per game for his career, including the playoffs. Among all running backs with at least 6,000 rushing yards, only the legendary Jim Brown had more yardage per game.

Davis wasn't simply a playoff marvel, of course. He racked up 34 100-yard games in the regular season, and his career total of 41 makes him one of 23 players with at least 40 100-yard games in his career. But all of those other players needed at least 110 games to reach that milestone; Davis did it in just 86 games.