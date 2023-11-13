TE Nate Adkins among Broncos' inactives for Week 10 meeting with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Broncos have made a move at the tight end position for Monday night's game against the Bills.

Undrafted rookie Nate Adkins, who has appeared in the last six games for the Broncos, is inactive for Denver's Week 10 matchup in Buffalo.

Tight end Lucas Krull was elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster earlier on Monday.

Adkins has played 29 percent of Denver's special teams plays in the games in which he's been active, and he has caught four passes for 22 yards.

Safety JL Skinner, inside linebacker Ben Niemann, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, center Alex Forsyth, nose tackle Keondre Coburn and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia are also inactive.