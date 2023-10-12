TE Greg Dulcich active for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY — Greg Dulcich is officially back.

The Broncos' dynamic tight end was not among the Broncos' seven inactive players for "Thursday Night Football" against the Chiefs.

Dulcich was activated from injured reserve earlier on Thursday and returns after missing the previous four games.

The second-year tight end suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 after catching a pair of passes in the first half.

With Dulcich active, rookie tight end Nate Adkins is inactive for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Denver previously ruled out outside linebacker Frank Clark and defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom is also inactive, which leaves the Broncos with essentially three active outside linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper and Ronnie Perkins.

Perkins is listed as a defensive end but has worked with the Broncos' outside linebackers since the Broncos signed him off the Patriots' practice squad.