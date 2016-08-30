Takeaways from Tuesday's Broncos work: Paxton Lynch's progress, injury updates and more

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **Thursday night will belong to Paxton Lynch and a horde of reserves looking to make one final impression before the Broncos trim their roster to 53 players on Saturday.

Lynch is not fighting for a spot, of course. But Head Coach Gary Kubiak wants to see the rookie continue his incremental progress -- this time playing from start to finish, which is the plan barring injury.

"He's going to play with a lot of young players. I thought he could handle his group a little better than he did last week, so he's going to play with the same guys this week," Kubiak said.

"I just want to see him consistently improve. It's not going to be very complicated; I'd like to see him play a little faster and see him take another step."

Sure, Lynch will face Arizona's reserves, but the process of starting and playing an entire NFL game from start to finish is still something new from which he will draw experience.

"I've been coming into the second half for all of the other games so I've kind of been sitting around and it takes me a while to get going. It's going to feel good getting warmed up and being able to go out there and play right away."

If Lynch is injured during the game, Mark Sanchez would replace him. Kubiak declined to address Sanchez's status beyond that.

"We just want to see Paxton play the whole game," Kubiak said. "He needs every [darn] snap he can get."

Five other takeaways from the Broncos' Tuesday of work: