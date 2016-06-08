Takeaways from Day 2 of Broncos minicamp: Veterans rest, front seven seizes control, and more

Taylor got involved early with a reception from Mark Sanchez on the second play of the first seven-on-seven period. His route-running was sharp, and led to a handful of receptions in which his cuts created separation from the cornerbacks.

Latimer also did a good job working free for catches on out routes near the sideline, and Fowler and Norwood also had receptions for solid gains during the practice.

3. SAMBRAILO WORKS HIS WAY BACK.

If you were at practice the last two days and blinked, then you might have missed Ty Sambrailo's first work at right guard. The 2015 second-round pick would rotate in for a snap with the first team, then return to the sideline as he completes his recovery from the torn labrum he suffered last September.

"He looked very rusty yesterday; he'd be the first one to tell you that, but we expected that," Kubiak said.

It will take some time for Sambrailo to get up to speed at his new spot, but he showed progress, particularly on one run for C.J. Anderson, when Sambrailo pulled to the right, allowing Anderson to cut inside of him and take off for a solid gain. Sambrailo also showed quickness getting into position in pass protection against Jared Crick on a subsequent snap.

The next step will be for Sambrailo to increase his repetitions, and then to eventually get Russell Okung onto the field at left tackle for team periods.

"I think we made some good progress up front," Kubiak said.