Takeaways from Day 1 of Broncos minicamp: C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, QBs and more

3. POSITIVES FOR PAXTON LYNCH, EVEN WITH THE THREES.

His ability to throw on the run is one of the qualities that led the Broncos to take him in the first round. But what is notable is that he is equally effective throwing while rolling to the left as he is to the right, a balance that eluded Brock Osweiler on similar plays over his years of development in Denver.

One play after hitting Henry Krieger-Coble on a gorgeous 25-yard pass up the left sideline, Lynch rolled left under pressure and found DeVier Posey open in space, delivering a strike that was never in doubt from the moment it left his right hand.

Although Lynch was with the third team, he received the only "move-the-ball" work of practice, guiding the No. 3 offense to a touchdown against the No. 3 defense.

"I think Paxton did some really good stuff. He took the young kids down the field at the end of practice," Kubiak said.