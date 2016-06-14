Takeaways from Broncos OTAs: 'Chaos' now helps QBs later

"CHAOS" THEORY.**

It was one thing to run plenty of no-huddle periods, as the Broncos did. But by going away from the script, the practice provided further opportunity to gauge the quarterbacks' ability to think on their feet.

"I tried to create a little chaos in practice today," Kubiak said. "I wanted to see how some of our young guys react to a little craziness on the field."

"It wasn't perfect, but there were some good things, too," said quarterback Trevor Siemian. "Something to build off of."

The second- and third-team offenses went against the No. 2 and 3 defenses, respectively, at the end of practice and responded. Given a 23-21 deficit, two timeouts and two minutes on the clock, both Siemian and Paxton Lynch drove their units in to field-goal range.

"It was a roller-coaster ride," Kubiak said. "Some good, some bad.