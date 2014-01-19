Denver Broncos | News

Super Bowl XLVIII Matchup Set

Jan 19, 2014 at 11:56 AM

**

DENVER -- **The matchup is set.

Super Bowl XLVIII, played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., will be between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks held off a late rally by the San Francisco 49ers, intercepting a pass in the end zone with 22 seconds remaining to seal its NFC Championship Game win Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

The Broncos, meanwhile, led the New England Patriots from start to finish in the AFC Championship Game earlier Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Both were No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences and used home-field advantage to reach the final game of the season.

The two teams are somewhat familiar with one another, having played in the 2013 preseason. But the clubs haven't squared off in the regular season since 2010 -- a 31-14 Denver victory -- and the postseason since 1983.

That playoff matchup came in the Wild Card Round of the AFC playoffs when the Broncos and Seahawks were division rivals.

Kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 2 is set for 6:25 p.m. EST.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

