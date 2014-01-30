Denver Broncos | News

Super Bowl Postcards: Everything's Bigger

Jan 30, 2014 at 12:58 AM
140129_graypostcard_inside.jpg


NEW YORK -- Everything feels a little bit bigger during Super Bowl week.

The security detail at the team hotel. The crowds surrounding press conferences. The pizza slices.

So it should be expected that when the Super Bowl Host Committee holds a party for credentialed media, it will be big.

But even by Super Bowl standards, the shindig was huge. The Roots' ?uestlove was there, for goodness sake. To D.J. for reporters!

There's just something extra during Super Bowl week, and it's palpable throughout New York and New Jersey.

With the weekend fast approaching, more and more fans of both the Broncos and Seahawks are arriving, so orange and green T-shirts and hats and jerseys are starting to flood the sidewalks.

It's a fun atmosphere here already, and the big game is still three days away.

