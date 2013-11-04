Statements on Fox's Successful Surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Please see below for statements from the Denver Broncos and Robin Fox, wife of Broncos Head Coach John Fox:
STATEMENT FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS
"Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox underwent successful aortic valve replacement surgery this morning at Carolinas HealthCare System's Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute in Charlotte.
"He is currently in the hospital's post-operative critical care unit, where his recovery is being monitored by doctors."
STATEMENT FROM ROBIN FOX
"Our family greatly appreciates the overwhelming support and well-wishes we've received for John. Along with his medical team, we will take great care of him so he can fully recover and get back to coaching the Broncos as soon as possible."