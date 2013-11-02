Denver Broncos | News

Statements from Broncos and John Fox

Nov 02, 2013 at 03:56 PM
DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Below is a statement from the Denver Broncos and a statement from Head Coach John Fox:

STATEMENT FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS:

"Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox will undergo an aortic heart valve replacement early next week at a Charlotte-area hospital. He will take a leave of absence from coaching for at least the next several weeks.

"Our focus at this time is Coach Fox's health and well-being. We extend our thoughts and well-wishes to him for a full and speedy recovery.

"Coach Fox was advised by doctors months ago that his defective aortic valve would require this procedure following the 2013 season. As part of his trip to North Carolina over the bye week, he had a preoperative appointment on Thursday with his doctor, who informed him to seek medical attention immediately if he felt any discomfort.

"On Saturday, Coach Fox began feeling light-headed while golfing with friends. He was taken to a hospital, where testing revealed he needed to have this procedure as soon as possible.

"The club will announce its interim head coach as soon as that decision is finalized."

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH JOHN FOX:

"I sincerely appreciate all of the support from friends, Denver Broncos fans and so many around the league today.

"Although I am disappointed I must take some time away from the team to attend to this pre-existing health condition, I understand that it's the right thing to do. I have great confidence in our coaches and players, who are fully committed to our goals.

"I look forward to returning to coaching as soon as possible."

Related Content

news

'New week, new opportunity': How Pat Surtain II is maintaining confidence amid adversity

Cornerback Pat Surtain II has given up a couple of plays in recent weeks after a hot first half of the season, but the young star is taking it one play at a time.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams returns to practice for Broncos

Williams had not participated in practice since suffering a knee injury during the Broncos' Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie Delarrin Turner-Yell brings awareness to multiple sclerosis and lupus for My Cause My Cleats in honor of his mother

Turner-Yell's mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and lupus in 2015, and he will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Lupus Foundation of America for the 2022 My Cause My Cleats initiative.

news

'I respect the heck out of Russell Wilson': Broncos veterans, HC Nathaniel Hackett express support for Russell Wilson

"He keeps coming out here and working," Hackett said. "Heck, he may work harder. I didn't think you could. I give him so much credit for that — to keep his head down, keep working with all the different people that he's gone out there on that field with. I just give him so much credit for that — all the different lineups that we've had. He just keeps grinding, keeps trying to make a play, keeps fighting — no matter what."

Advertising