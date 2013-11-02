Statements from Broncos and John Fox

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Below is a statement from the Denver Broncos and a statement from Head Coach John Fox:

STATEMENT FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS:

"Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox will undergo an aortic heart valve replacement early next week at a Charlotte-area hospital. He will take a leave of absence from coaching for at least the next several weeks.

"Our focus at this time is Coach Fox's health and well-being. We extend our thoughts and well-wishes to him for a full and speedy recovery.

"Coach Fox was advised by doctors months ago that his defective aortic valve would require this procedure following the 2013 season. As part of his trip to North Carolina over the bye week, he had a preoperative appointment on Thursday with his doctor, who informed him to seek medical attention immediately if he felt any discomfort.

"On Saturday, Coach Fox began feeling light-headed while golfing with friends. He was taken to a hospital, where testing revealed he needed to have this procedure as soon as possible.

"The club will announce its interim head coach as soon as that decision is finalized."

STATEMENT FROM HEAD COACH JOHN FOX:

"I sincerely appreciate all of the support from friends, Denver Broncos fans and so many around the league today.

"Although I am disappointed I must take some time away from the team to attend to this pre-existing health condition, I understand that it's the right thing to do. I have great confidence in our coaches and players, who are fully committed to our goals.