Denver Broncos | News

Statement on Derek Wolfe

Nov 30, 2013 at 02:28 AM
DenverBroncos.com

UPDATE: Please see below for an update on the medical condition of Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe:

"Derek Wolfe is alert and recovering in a Denver hospital after experiencing seizure-like symptoms on Friday. He underwent extensive testing and is now being treated accordingly by doctors, who will continue to monitor his condition."

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Please see below for a statement from the Denver Broncos on defensive end Derek Wolfe:

"Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe is currently being treated at a Denver hospital after becoming ill on the team's bus to Denver International Airport on Friday.

"After the club's medical staff examined him, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance for testing and observation.

"At this time, Wolfe is continuing to be evaluated by doctors to determine the cause of his symptoms."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

