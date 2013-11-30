Statement on Derek Wolfe

UPDATE: Please see below for an update on the medical condition of Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe:

"Derek Wolfe is alert and recovering in a Denver hospital after experiencing seizure-like symptoms on Friday. He underwent extensive testing and is now being treated accordingly by doctors, who will continue to monitor his condition."

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Please see below for a statement from the Denver Broncos on defensive end Derek Wolfe:

"Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe is currently being treated at a Denver hospital after becoming ill on the team's bus to Denver International Airport on Friday.

"After the club's medical staff examined him, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance for testing and observation.