Statement from Joe Ellis

Aug 09, 2022 at 01:36 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.  — Please see below for a statement from Joe Ellis.

STATEMENT FROM JOE ELLIS:

"Congratulations to the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group on today's unanimous league approval for their purchase of the Denver Broncos!

"As I step down as President & CEO, it has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to be part of the Denver Broncos for 27 seasons. I am forever thankful to our dedicated staff, the players and coaches for making this franchise what it has become today — one of the best organizations in all of sports.

"There are no words to express the gratitude I have toward Pat Bowlen for his trust, friendship and the responsibility to serve the Broncos and this community for nearly three decades. Pat's legacy of winning, doing things the right way and giving back is unmatched. He is a Pro Football Hall of Famer in every sense for what he has meant to this organization and the National Football League.

"To Broncos Country: From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your passion and loyalty, especially through the challenges we've faced over the last few years, are what make the Broncos so special. You are truly the best fans in the NFL and deserve many, many more Super Bowls.

"Most of all, I want to thank my wife Ann, daughter Catherine, and sons Si and Zander for their unwavering (mostly!) support through the ups and downs, wins and losses, and unforgettable moments during this incredible ride.

"Looking ahead, I am confident the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group will add to the Broncos' championship tradition on and off the field while putting their own stamp on this great organization. I was asked by them to serve as an advisor to ownership for this season, and I've accepted their request to help in the transition however possible.

"The Broncos are in great hands with Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner, Greg Penner, Mellody Hobson, Condoleezza Rice and Sir Lewis Hamilton along with the many outstanding people in our organization. I wish them much success, happiness and fun as they begin this journey.

"Go Broncos!"

