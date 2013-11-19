Denver Broncos | News

Sports Authority Field Best NFL Stadium?

Nov 18, 2013 at 11:00 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Since it was constructed in 2001, Sports Authority Field at Mile High has been known as one of the premier stadiums in the NFL.

Now, 10Best -- a division of USA Today Travel -- is giving fans a chance to stake their claim that it's the very best NFL stadium.

Currently 20 venues are up for voting for the Readers' Choice Award for Best NFL Stadium. Readers of USA Today and 10Best are eligible to vote once per day here.

Sports Authority Field at Mile High was one of the 20 stadiums nominated by an expert panel consisting of NFL journalist Nate Scott, Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills and senior agent Doug Hendrickson of Octagon's football division.

In the offseason, Sports Authority Field underwent $30 million in enhancements, including most noticeably a brand new scoreboard.

Voting will be open for four weeks -- it ends Monday, Dec. 16 at 9:59 a.m. MST. The winners will be announced on 10Best on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 9:59 a.m. MST.

Cast your vote here!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos announce partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre

The partnership comes at a time when CMLL is celebrating its 90th anniversary and will feature two exhibitions in Denver and Mexico City.
news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons selected to ESPN's list of top 100 NFL players

The two players added to their offseason honors with top 100 rankings in ESPN's poll.
news

Broncos announce several roster moves

Ahead of the league-mandated roster deadline, the Broncos have made a series of roster moves.
news

'When you play that way in the trenches, you're going to have games with success': Broncos finish off preseason with 41-0 home shutout of the Rams

Denver's big plays and tone-setting performance in the trenches led to an encouraging result in the preseason finale.
Advertising