Sports Authority Field Best NFL Stadium?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Since it was constructed in 2001, Sports Authority Field at Mile High has been known as one of the premier stadiums in the NFL.

Now, 10Best -- a division of USA Today Travel -- is giving fans a chance to stake their claim that it's the very best NFL stadium.

Currently 20 venues are up for voting for the Readers' Choice Award for Best NFL Stadium. Readers of USA Today and 10Best are eligible to vote once per day here.

Sports Authority Field at Mile High was one of the 20 stadiums nominated by an expert panel consisting of NFL journalist Nate Scott, Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kenny Stills and senior agent Doug Hendrickson of Octagon's football division.

In the offseason, Sports Authority Field underwent $30 million in enhancements, including most noticeably a brand new scoreboard.