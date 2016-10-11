Special teams contributors share insight on Joe DeCamillis

But as the Broncos race toward a date with the Chargers, neither Taylor nor any of the other players expect much to change in regards to playing time or reps during the game in San Diego. As much as possible in an unordinary week, the Broncos plan to proceed with their normal routine.

There will certainly be differences, however – even in matters as small as pregame talks. Asked about DeCamillis' interactions with players, Watson described him as a coach who expects a lot from players and will "call them out" when they need to be better. That honesty – a trait which is often associated with Kubiak – is what Watson said he expects from a coach.

"[He's] passionate," Watson said. "Passionate about the game, passionate about his players, passionate about our well-being when it's all said and done. I respect him. I respected him a long time ago when he was in Chicago and he's even coached with some not only great players but some coaches that I've been coached by, as well. Nothing but respect for him."

Watson said Monday he thinks DeCamillis would make a "phenomenal" head coach. In less than ideal circumstances, DeCamillis now holds the opportunity to prove it.