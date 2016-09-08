Son's tribute to father a reminder of passion for Broncos

Patty's five relatives look on and groan knowingly as she reaches down to grab an aged binder from a shelf.

Here we go, Chris says.

The album creaks open to reveal photo after photo of Elway in his playing days. Patty and Dan took hundreds of pictures during three or four trips to Broncos training camp in Greeley, Colorado, and they secured at least one Elway autograph. Those trips proved to be the closest and most consistent contact the Ogans would have with the Broncos. Dan made it to a night game against Seattle, and Patty accompanied her sons to another contest, but the training camp visits were the true opportunities to see Dan's favorite players up close.

For Dan, those moments might have been the pinnacle of his Broncos fandom. But then they won Super Bowl XXXII. Terrell Davis ran for three touchdowns, Elway converted perhaps the most-famous third down in Broncos history and Dan had his moment.

"When we won the first Super Bowl," Chris says, "it was heaven-sent for him. He was hugging, jumping up and down and screaming."

That initial viewing wouldn't be the last time Dan watched Super Bowl XXXII in its entirety. To hear his family tell it, there were hardly times when either Super Bowl XXXII or XXXIII weren't on the television. In the month that followed Super Bowl 50, Dan watched the full broadcast of the Broncos' third world championship win more than 20 times. The Ogans say the replays of the first two Super Bowls far surpassed that number in the 17 years between world championship victories.

Of course, the current iterations of the Broncos always held Dan's attention, as well. He meticulously kept a log of all the shows he recorded, but the hundreds of pages could be boiled down to a single descriptor: "NFL Football."

As Dan got older and needed dialysis, he would lay in his bedroom as he recorded prime-time Broncos games. During treatment the next day, he would avoid all mentions of the final score. That often proved difficult, given the leather Broncos jacket he would wear to treatment. But the illness wouldn't keep Dan and his family from watching – whether live or on tape delay -- Denver play its way toward a Super Bowl 50 victory.

"Oh yes, you didn't miss a Broncos game," Patty said.

§§§

For a family that's watched Broncos games for decades and celebrates birthdays and holidays with team memorabilia, the Broncos' 2016 opener will feel abnormally bittersweet for the Ogans.

Patty speaks for an hour on this June day about all facets of her husband's life: his jobs, illnesses and devotion to Broncos. But when she's asked about that opening game, she pauses for the first time. Her voice drips with emotion as she looks up.

"It's going to be different without him," she says.

The Sept. 8 matchup against Carolina will mark the first time the Ogans watch the Broncos without Dan's yells echoing through the family room. So while Patty says they'll continue to watch, kickoff could bring a tear or two. And should the Broncos roll through the 2016 season to a Super Bowl LI title, the Ogans will haul the paint cans back out to driveway. They'll have another MVP's number and another Lombardi Trophy to add to the mix.

So Chris will grab a brush and begin again.