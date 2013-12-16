SI's Stone Explains Sportsman Pick

On Manning being named the Sportsman of the Year despite not winning a championship this year "I think that's a fair question—one I anticipated. This is my second year in this position—it's actually my 14th month, my second Sportsman. I don't like the idea of narrowly defining a Sportsman based on what he's done in the last 12 months. I think you can take somebody's collective body of work and everything that they've established throughout their careers. The first two Sportsmen at SI after I came to Sports Illustrated back in the early 90s were Arthur Ashe and Don Shula and neither of them were champions that year, but I think kind of their collective body of work is what we're rewarding here. In the case of Peyton I think it's reflexive to say, 'Well they were upset in the first round of the playoffs way back in January—hasn't won a Super Bowl yet this year.' But to accomplish what he's accomplished over the last [16] years now in the NFL, but really what he's accomplished since having four very serious neck procedures in the last two years. I'm not up to belief, I'm not a strict constructionist when it comes to Sportsman and that it has to be based on winning a championship."

On how long it took to make a selection for the award

"I think we kind of have a role in selection process throughout the course of the year. We'll start thinking about it early in the year because at the very start of the year, you have the BCS National Championship, you have the Super Bowl early in the year—and those are the types of events that can inform a Sportsman decision. And throughout the course of the year, you'll have plenty of others. We'll start throwing out probably around the late spring, early summer, we'll start engaging this exercise of like, 'If the year ended today, who would our Sportsman of the Year be?' Obviously, a lot of things happen throughout the course of the year that kind of force you to rethink. I remember having discussions after Phil Mickelson won the British Open, the way he won it. 'Is this a Sportsman of the Year?' It's certainly worthy of the discussion after a performance like that. Miguel Cabrera, before he got hurt at the end of the year, was pursuing his second-straight Triple Crown. That's worthy of being in the discussion. Football is interesting because you have the Super Bowl at the start of the year, but then you start a whole new season much closer to Sportsman. We make the selection—we probably settled on Peyton about a month ago when the Broncos were probably about 9-1, I want to say—about that point. You do cross your fingers because any number of things can, you know, all of the sudden his game can just collapse. He can have a season-ending injury. So there is a little finger-crossing that goes in all this. We had two very strong candidates this year from baseball. Mariano Rivera, who kind of embodies a career of excellence, even though his season—it was strong, but it might not have been considered one of his five best. And David Ortiz, what he kind of symbolized for the Red Sox towards the end of the season and how he was kind of the face of a team that went from worst-to-first. All these things competing—it's a very difficult process every year and one that is challenging. But we really enjoy the process of it."