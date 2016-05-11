Denver Broncos | News

Shane Ray hopes altered diet, improved study habits help him bring more to Broncos in Year Two

May 11, 2016 at 06:54 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/650-front/mason_pregame.jpg
Andrew Mason

Senior Digital Reporter

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **From an individual perspective, Shane Ray's rookie season did not go as he would have hoped.

A lingering toe injury kept him from taking part in offseason work. A sprained medial collateral ligament suffered in Week 6 sidelined him for two games.

"I felt like I was a little bit behind, and I had to work extra hard to try to catch up to where I felt I needed to be," Ray said.

Those were the factors beyond his control. But Ray also learned that his study of the game and his dietary habits were not where they needed to be for long-term pro success.

ray_shane_CP_160511.jpg

"It was a whole season worth of learning for me," he said. "Staying in D-Ware [DeMarcus Ware] and Von [Miller's] ear and Coach Pug [Outside Linebackers Coach Fred Pagac], just learning what I need to do to get better."

Ray wasted little time acting on what he learned. After taking "a week and a half off," he dove into his offseason program, training in Boca Raton, Fla. But the work wasn't just about weight training and conditioning; his meals were prepared, and he carried the same concepts with him when he returned to Broncos headquarters, where the team's nutrition staff further helps that process.

"One thing that I struggled with as a rookie was having my meals and eating properly," Ray said. "You can't just treat it like it's college and go eat fast food. Everybody heard Von say you can't eat cheese sticks [because] you can't put that fuel in a Ferrari. For me it's treating my body as such."

Ray's diet emphasized lean steak, fish, chicken, vegetables, salads and water. Fried foods were out; foods with sugar were limited.

"I probably eat four or five times a day -- just pure, lean food," Ray said.

Better meals and the workouts with Strength and Conditioning Coach Luke Richesson combined for results that were easily visible.

When Ray stepped up to the podium in the media room at the UCHealth Training Center on Wednesday, he looked stronger and more sculpted than at this time last year. He now weighs 245 pounds, but his eight-pound weight gain is all lean muscle, as his body fat remains at 10 percent.

But altering the diet was only going to get Ray halfway to where he needs to be. In order to step forward and become a dominant, first-team-caliber outside linebacker. he had to double his efforts in his study habits, as well.

He realized last year that his previous level of cerebral work would not be enough.

ray_shane_CP_2_160511.jpg

"In this league, you have guys that are very smart in everything they do as far as technique. Your athletic ability can only take you so far," Ray said.

"And that was a big thing for me -- just understanding that my athletic ability took me this far, but I had to find another piece, another key, and that was just the intellectual part of understanding film study, what guys are going to do, what guys are going to give me, formations and also just my technique and my footwork and just how much more crisp it needed to be."

One early result of Ray's work -- both in the weight room and the meeting room -- is the ability to work at strong-side outside linebacker, instead of just on the weak side. He said he's seen repetitions there, which gives him flexibility and helps the entire defense work while Von Miller's contract situation remains unresolved.

This gives Ray greater responsibilities against tight ends not only against the run, but in coverage.

"This offseason I put in tons of work in just making myself more of a complete player," Ray said. "Last year I was limited to play a lot of 'will' linebacker, which was majority [pass-]rush, but now I play the 'sam' just as freely as I play the 'will' as far as drops, coverages and just knowing my assignment and knowing what I'm supposed to do.

"Now I'm more relaxed. I'm more comfortable because I know where I'm supposed to be."

And if the work pays off, Ray will be en route to what a first-round pick should eventually become: a consistent playmaker, and one of the core components of a successful team.

Related Content

news

Breaking down the Broncos' initial roster at the 53-man deadline

With injuries striking players such as Jake Butt, Drew Lock and Theo Riddick in recent weeks, the Broncos had some tricky waters to navigate and will likely be busy in the coming days.
news

Broncos 20, Cardinals 7: Observations

Malik Reed was a force, Khalfani Muhammad and the running game got going in the third quarter, and punter Colby Wadman had an impressive night as the Broncos concluded the preseason.
news

Rams 10, Broncos 6: Observations

Keishawn Bierria's fourth-and-goal tackle was one of two fourth-down stops in the red zone that defined an outstanding night for the Broncos' front-seven depth.
news

Broncos-Rams: What to watch

QBs Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien are expected to get the snaps in a game that will likely showcase players competing to provide roster depth.
news

49ers 24, Broncos 15: Observations

Emmanuel Sanders looked like his usual, explosive self. Given how the Broncos need his vertical speed, that was the best news of the night.
news

What to watch in Broncos-49ers

There are not many first-team positions up for grabs, but the returner spots are. Kelvin McKnight, who had an 18-yard punt return in the preseason opener, is in the mix.
news

Broncos-49ers Saturday joint practice report: Offense 'came out firing'

Drew Lock noticed a difference in the energy of Denver's offense, which led to a productive practice. "We got the juices flowing early, so whenever that happens, you know it's going to be a good day," he said.
news

Broncos-49ers Friday joint practice report

The 49ers ratcheted up the intensity, which players like Chris Harris Jr. embraced so they could learn more about their team. "I want to see who wants to compete, who shies away, who doesn't like the competition," Harris said.
news

Broncos Day 18 camp report: Defending tight ends a focal point

But with San Francisco's George Kittle dealing with a calf injury, Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos may not get the challenge they hoped to receive in the upcoming joint practices.
news

Broncos Day 17 camp report: One last practice show for the fans

Now "it's time to get serious," as wide receiver Tim Patrick said. But on Tuesday, they treated the fans to an aerial circus.
news

Broncos Day 16 camp report: Jamal Carter gets used to his new spot

Previously a safety, Carter now finds himself learning how to be an inside linebacker.
news

Broncos Day 15 camp report: George Aston's plate is full

As the only healthy fullback on the roster, he will be busy with the offense during its team periods. But his work on special teams could determine whether he makes the 53-man roster.
Advertising