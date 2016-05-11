Shane Ray hopes altered diet, improved study habits help him bring more to Broncos in Year Two

"In this league, you have guys that are very smart in everything they do as far as technique. Your athletic ability can only take you so far," Ray said.

"And that was a big thing for me -- just understanding that my athletic ability took me this far, but I had to find another piece, another key, and that was just the intellectual part of understanding film study, what guys are going to do, what guys are going to give me, formations and also just my technique and my footwork and just how much more crisp it needed to be."

One early result of Ray's work -- both in the weight room and the meeting room -- is the ability to work at strong-side outside linebacker, instead of just on the weak side. He said he's seen repetitions there, which gives him flexibility and helps the entire defense work while Von Miller's contract situation remains unresolved.

This gives Ray greater responsibilities against tight ends not only against the run, but in coverage.

"This offseason I put in tons of work in just making myself more of a complete player," Ray said. "Last year I was limited to play a lot of 'will' linebacker, which was majority [pass-]rush, but now I play the 'sam' just as freely as I play the 'will' as far as drops, coverages and just knowing my assignment and knowing what I'm supposed to do.

"Now I'm more relaxed. I'm more comfortable because I know where I'm supposed to be."