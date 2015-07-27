Shane Ray eager to prove himself at training camp

But behind Miller and Ware, Ray's potential is still shrouded in mystery because no one has seen what he can do at the NFL level or how his role will fit in the defense.

One of those keys for Ray has been getting more well-rounded by learning both outside linebacker positions, so he can adeptly fill in for Ware or Miller on either side. Naturally that ability to line up in multiple spots just adds to what one can be imagine Ray doing on the field.

"I'm very excited," Ray said on Monday. "I think there's a lot of questions people have of what I can do and what I was brought here to do and so this is the opportunity for me to show everybody what I'm capable of."

Ray, who has consistently worked out at the Broncos' practice facility during the lull between the end of OTAs and the impending start of training camp, said that anticipation to prove himself at this early stage hasn't levied any pressure, however.