Several Broncos held out of Tuesday's practice, two linemen suffer in-practice injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos were without several players on Tuesday as they donned pads for the first time during training camp.

Wide receivers KJ Hamler (COVID protocols) and Tyrie Cleveland (backside), safety Kareem Jackson (rest day), linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), tackle Cam Fleming (ankle) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) all did not participate on Tuesday.

Fangio said he was unsure of the timetables for Hamler and McCain, but he noted that Hamler could potentially return as early as Wednesday. He also said he did not expect Fleming to miss much time. Both McCain and Fleming suffered their injuries during Monday's practice.

Two other Broncos sustained injuries during Tuesday's session, as defensive lineman Deyon Sizer (hamstring) and tackle Cody Conway (knee) exited one-on-one drills between offensive and defensive linemen. Sizer walked to the locker room under his own power a few minutes after being evaluated by trainers, while Conway was carted off the field. Fangio said he did not know the extent of the injuries.

Several Broncos did take steps forward, as outside linebacker Bradley Chubb took increased reps in 11-on-11 work after easing into the drills on Monday. Rookie safety Jamar Johnson also watched practice after starting training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson did not participate in the session.