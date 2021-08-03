Denver Broncos | News

#BroncosCamp

Presented by

Several Broncos held out of Tuesday's practice, two linemen suffer in-practice injuries

Aug 03, 2021 at 01:59 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos were without several players on Tuesday as they donned pads for the first time during training camp.

Wide receivers KJ Hamler (COVID protocols) and Tyrie Cleveland (backside), safety Kareem Jackson (rest day), linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), tackle Cam Fleming (ankle) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) all did not participate on Tuesday.

Fangio said he was unsure of the timetables for Hamler and McCain, but he noted that Hamler could potentially return as early as Wednesday. He also said he did not expect Fleming to miss much time. Both McCain and Fleming suffered their injuries during Monday's practice.

Two other Broncos sustained injuries during Tuesday's session, as defensive lineman Deyon Sizer (hamstring) and tackle Cody Conway (knee) exited one-on-one drills between offensive and defensive linemen. Sizer walked to the locker room under his own power a few minutes after being evaluated by trainers, while Conway was carted off the field. Fangio said he did not know the extent of the injuries.

Several Broncos did take steps forward, as outside linebacker Bradley Chubb took increased reps in 11-on-11 work after easing into the drills on Monday. Rookie safety Jamar Johnson also watched practice after starting training camp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson did not participate in the session.

"He's got to go through three days of the testing that they do in workouts before he can come back [to practice]," Fangio said.

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's defense focused on starting fast

"[It's about] building a mindset of being dominant from the start and not waiting to be dominant," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy leaves practice with hamstring injury, to undergo MRI

Head Coach Sean Payton said he hoped Jeudy's injury was "not anything long term."
news

'The key is making the corrections': Broncos focused on improvement following first joint practice with Rams

The Broncos' ongoing joint practices against the Rams may be less about how Denver starts and more about how the team finishes.
news

Broncos Notebook: Competition continues for roster spots ahead of joint practices

"There's still some competition in positions that are undecided," Head Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. "I think this week will be important for some of those spots."

news

RB Jaleel McLaughlin recounts impactful meeting that convinced him to join Broncos

McLaughlin has made the most of his opportunity as an undrafted free agent, scoring three touchdowns in the preseason.
news

Injury Report: T Mike McGlinchey, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson, tight end Chris Manhertz and running back Tyler Badie also returned to practice.
news

'I still have that explosiveness': OLB Randy Gregory focused on building physical, mental strength as he heads into 2023 season

"I truly feel like if I'm out there for 17 games-plus, I'll do what I need to do," Gregory said. "And that's the plan."
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's starters expected to see 20-24 snaps in matchup with 49ers

The Broncos' starters should see more action when Denver faces the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in Santa Clara.
news

'I'm really excited to be able to go out with the guys': Rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr. eager for preseason debut

Mims Jr. has embraced his roles as a receiver and as a returner during training camp.
news

Broncos Camp Observations: TE Adam Trautman's impressive touchdown catch highlights 'quarterback-friendly' traits

"He's got tremendous hands, tremendous confidence," Russell Wilson said of Trautman. "He can do it all."
news

Broncos Notebook: Quarterback Russell Wilson believes it's 'all coming together' for Denver's offense

Plus, Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph explains how inside linebacker Drew Sanders has made an immediate impact.
news

Broncos Camp Observations: How TE Greg Dulcich's role could evolve as Broncos near regular season

In the midst of 11-on-11 action on Tuesday, Dulcich sprinted off the line of scrimmage and down the middle of the field.
Advertising