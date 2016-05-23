Seven things to watch during Broncos OTAs

1. REPETITIONS FOR THE YOUNG QUARTERBACKS.

With Mark Sanchez expected to miss the start of OTAs following surgery on his non-throwing thumb, the Broncos are likely get an early glimpse of whether Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian can run the first-team offense.

Siemian has a year of experience in the system; his first task will be to show what he has learned, from command to the offense to better footwork, which was a point of emphasis last year intended to improve his accuracy.

Lynch is starting fresh, and if he goes against the first-team defense, will face a daunting challenge, as Bradley Roby noted last week. Progress will likely be incremental. But the coaches expect him to be a quick study.

"[There is] a lot more verbiage in what we're doing, but I also think it's giving him a lot more information to work with," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said during rookie minicamp on May 6. "It's different, but it's different for a lot of guys. Just watching him [at rookie minicamp], I think he'll catch up pretty quick."

When Sanchez returns, he will need plenty of work, as well; seven seasons of experience doesn't mean he can't use the repetitions to build up the timing he needs with his receiving targets. Every snap for all three quarterbacks will be scrutinized.

2. OFFENSIVE LINE IN FLUX.

With Russell Okung still recovering from shoulder surgery and Ty Sambrailo finishing his recovery from a torn labrum, the offensive line will not have its projected eventual form.

It will be interesting to see what the Broncos do at left tackle as Okung continues his rehabilitation work. Donald Stephenson could see some repetitions there. Michael Schofield could also work there, or he could line up on the right side if Stephenson works on the left. There are also two other returning practice-squad tackles -- Kyle Roberts and Cameron Jefferson -- who could factor into the mix.