Sambrailo, O-line have been at work for weeks

"I don't think I can look ahead right now and say, 'This is going to be the best season anyone's ever seen,' or anything like that," Sambrailo said. "I'm just going to take it one step at a time, and I'm always going to try to be the greatest I can be."

Sambrailo's transition is helped by the similarities between the Broncos' zone-blocking based scheme and the one used at Colorado State in recent years. This is the one scheme at which he would be best prepared to become the immediate, effective starter the Broncos need him to be.

"It's a lot of the same scheme; it's just different verbiage," Sambrailo said. "It's been an easy, quick transition ... it's just making sure that when I hear something, I think of it in Denver Broncos terms instead of CSU Rams terms."

There is also the adjustment to Manning.

"He's been good. He's a good guy to talk to. You obviously don't want to upset him at all," Sambrailo said. "You just try to do everything right all the time."

Manning's perfectionism and attention to detail are well-documented. But Sambrailo said the quarterback has not yelled at him so far.