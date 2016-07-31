Sam Brenner under evaluation for concussion after Day 4 injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Offensive lineman Sam Brenner left Sunday's training camp practice with an injury.
UPDATE: Head Coach Gary Kubiak said Brenner is under evaluation for a concussion.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Offensive lineman Sam Brenner left Sunday's training camp practice with an injury.
UPDATE: Head Coach Gary Kubiak said Brenner is under evaluation for a concussion.
The Broncos' second-round pick enjoyed perhaps his best practice since joining the team, as he could have recorded as many as four sacks in game conditions against the Cowboys during Thursday's joint practice.
"This is the first year in a long time that I've felt there's a real possibility of possibly getting in the Hall of Fame," Gradishar said Tuesday.
"We were just so locked in," Russell Wilson said of Thursday's practice.
After Day 13 of training camp, Broncos players discussed their impressions of the new ownership group and what they hope to see from Thursday's joint practice with the Cowboys.
"We want to make sure [Gordon's] primed and ready for the season," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.
Position battles exist on Denver's roster — and the Broncos' unofficial depth chart reflects what observers have seen at practice at those spots over the last several weeks.
Tackle Calvin Anderson is taking advantage of his opportunities to get snaps with the starting offensive line, and he credits Wilson for his improvement.
"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.
The Broncos' first preseason game is just days away, and the matchup with the Cowboys may be just as important for Denver's coaching staff as it is for players looking to make an impression.
Defensive tackle D.J. Jones welcomed his first child on Thursday, and he looks to bring that dad strength to the field.
"We are always looking for those explosive plays," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of throwing the ball deep.