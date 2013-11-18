Salute to Service Game Raises $13,200

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –As a part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, the Broncos held their Salute to Service game, presented by OtterBox and USAA, Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The NFL pledged to donate $300 per point -- $100 to each of its three core, military non-profit partners – during each of the 32 designated Salute to Service games. Sunday the Broncos and the Chiefs combined for 44 points in Denver's 27-17 win meaning that the NFL will donate $13,200 as a result.

Denver's 28-20 Week 10 win at San Diego netted a $14,400 donation from the 48 combined points. The team's next matchup – Week 12 in New England – will also be one of the official Salute to Service games.

Last season, the NFL donated nearly $800,000 during this campaign.

Game-worn items from Sunday's game and the other Salute to Service games around the league will be auctioned off at NFL Auction and for the first time special camouflage merchandise will be for sale at NFLShop.com. All of the net proceeds will be donated to the NFL's three core, military non-profit partners – the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO and Wounded Warrior Project.