Denver Broncos | News

Salute to Service Game Raises $13,200

Nov 18, 2013 at 03:38 AM
131118_sts_inside.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –As a part of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, the Broncos held their Salute to Service game, presented by OtterBox and USAA, Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The NFL pledged to donate $300 per point -- $100 to each of its three core, military non-profit partners – during each of the 32 designated Salute to Service games. Sunday the Broncos and the Chiefs combined for 44 points in Denver's 27-17 win meaning that the NFL will donate $13,200 as a result.

Denver's 28-20 Week 10 win at San Diego netted a $14,400 donation from the 48 combined points. The team's next matchup – Week 12 in New England – will also be one of the official Salute to Service games.

Last season, the NFL donated nearly $800,000 during this campaign.

Game-worn items from Sunday's game and the other Salute to Service games around the league will be auctioned off at NFL Auction  and for the first time special camouflage merchandise will be for sale at NFLShop.com. All of the net proceeds will be donated to the NFL's three core, military non-profit partners – the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO and Wounded Warrior Project.

As a part of Sunday's recognition of service men and women, the Broncos were lead out on the field by a group of soldiers and several more from each branch of the military were honored during halftime. The Air Force Academy Drum and Bugle Corp played the service medleys for each branch and America the Beautiful. Before the game, the Broncos held a reception for 200 military guests.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'When you play that way in the trenches, you're going to have games with success': Broncos finish off preseason with 41-0 home shutout of the Rams

Denver's big plays and tone-setting performance in the trenches led to an encouraging result in the preseason finale.
news

#LARvsDEN Notebook: TE Albert Okwuegbunam posts 100-yard game in preseason finale

Plus, rookies Marvin Mims Jr. and Drew Sanders had strong performances in their first appearance at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

'It's always difficult': HC Sean Payton details roster-building process as 53-player deadline approaches

"The dream for so many of these guys is still alive, even if it's not here." Payton said. "The thing that keeps — I don't want to say us up at night — but [it's about] making sure we find the right 53.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on August 26, 2023.
Advertising