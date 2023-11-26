S P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 12 meeting vs. Browns

DENVER — After being listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week, safety P.J. Locke is active for Sunday's matchup with the Browns.

Locke missed the Broncos' Week 11 win over the Vikings after being injured during "Monday Night Football" in Buffalo.

He returned to practice on Thursday and was a full participant in Friday's session.

Running back Dwayne Washington, who was added to the injury report on Friday with an illness, is inactive for the game after also being listed as questionable.