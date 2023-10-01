S Justin Simmons among Broncos' inactives for Week 4 matchup vs. Bears

CHICAGO — The Broncos will be without starting safety Justin Simmons for the second consecutive game, as he was listed among Denver's inactive players for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.

Simmons was listed as questionable for the game after he did not practice on Friday with a hip injury. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The veteran safety also missed the Broncos' Week 3 game in Miami.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell, inside linebacker Josey Jewell and outside linebacker Frank Clark were previously ruled out.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III is active after being added to the injury report on Friday with an illness.