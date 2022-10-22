Denver Broncos | News

Russell Wilson will not play vs. Jets, Brett Rypien to start at quarterback

Oct 22, 2022 at 11:06 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson for a Week 7 matchup with the Jets.

Wilson will not play on Sunday after being limited this week with a hamstring injury, the team announced. Wilson was officially listed as questionable on the Broncos' Friday injury report.

The Broncos' starter suffered his injury against the Chargers on "Monday Night Football," but he was able to finish the game.

Brett Rypien will start at quarterback in Wilson's place. The Boise State product has made one career regular-season start, which came in Week 4 of the 2020 season against the New York Jets.

Rypien completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 37-28 win.

"It'd be great," Rypien said on Friday of a potential start. "I had one against the same team. Obviously, this is what you dream of to do in the NFL. You want to play, and you want to get opportunities."

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that both Rypien and Wilson received reps with the starters, and Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten said the team had a game plan prepared for if Rypien got the start.

