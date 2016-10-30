Roby, Doss, Nelson, Booker epitomize next-man-up mentality

**

"My mindset with Aqib down was, '[This is] another chance for me to get out there on the field a little bit more,'" Roby said. "This year I haven't been on the field as much, and you definitely have to take advantage of those opportunities you get."

He took advantage of the opportunity by plucking a deflected pass out of the air to intercept Philip Rivers in the second quarter for a 49-yard pick-six — a capable impression of Talib, who leads the NFL in interceptions (33) since he entered the league in 2008.

Doss' opportunity to shine came late in the game with the Chargers driving deep into Broncos territory with a chance to tie. On fourth-and-2 with 2:40 remaining in the game, Doss broke up a pass intended for tight end Hunter Henry, forcing the Chargers to turn the ball over on downs and effectively surrendering the game to the Broncos.

"I'm around No Fly Zone, the best of the best," the cornerback said. "The Broncos have me here for a reason, to cover."

Though the 'No Fly Zone' wasn't at full force, the missing players were never too far away from the game. Doss said that when he would head to the sideline, players like Talib and Webster would remind him to focus on technique while giving him pieces of advice from their vantage point.

For the linebacking corps, Brandon Marshall's responsibilities fell on third-year inside linebacker Corey Nelson, who finished the game with five tackles and one pass defensed.

"The transition was easy," Nelson said. "It was a little fast at first, but once I decided to calm down, it was easy. It felt like practice almost."