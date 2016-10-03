Registration open for Broncos' free semi-annual Health & Wellness 45-Day Fitness Challenge

DENVER —Online registration for the free Broncos' Fall 2016 edition of the Broncos Health & Wellness 45-Day Fitness Challenge is now open. The Health & Wellness 45-Day Fitness Challenge will run from Oct. 10-Nov. 23.

The Broncos, along with partners Children's Hospital Colorado, 24 Hour Fitness, UCHealth and King Soopers, have teamed up to encourage Broncos fans to live a healthy lifestyle through the successful completion of various exercises and dietary-related daily fitness-themed activities with the end goal of having the healthiest fans in the NFL.

Each week of the challenge—based on the honor system—begins at 12 a.m. MT on Monday and ends at 11:59 p.m. MT on the following Sunday. Upon successfully completing a daily goal or 'extra points' challenge, the participant will be awarded points that will be compiled on a weekly basis and accumulate over the course of the contest period.

The daily goals for the challenge are as follows (5 points each):

Complete 20 minutes of physical activity

Complete eight hours of sleep

Drink eight glasses (8 oz. serving) of water

Earn extra points through various Broncos-themed fitness challenges that will be distributed via daily e-mails to all participants

All participants who successfully earn at least five points per week are eligible to win one of five weekly prizes. The grand prize is a VIP experience for two at the Broncos' home game against New England on Dec. 18, which includes tickets, pre-game field passes and a photo opportunity with the team's three Lombardi Trophies.

Weekly prizes include autographed player jerseys, footballs and helmets, fitness trackers, game tickets, electronics and more.