Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

RB Samaje Perine active for Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chargers

Dec 10, 2023 at 12:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231210_Inactive

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After being listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, running back Samaje Perine is active for the game.

Perine, who did not practice on Friday with a knee injury after being a full participant in practice earlier in the week, was not among the team's inactive players.

The veteran running back has appeared in all 12 of the Broncos' games this season and has totaled 516 scrimmage yards. Perine has been particularly valuable in late-game scenarios, as he played a key role in game-winning drives against the Bills and Vikings.

With Perine active, running back Tyler Badie — who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday — is inactive for the game.

For a complete look at Denver's inactive players, please see below.

Week14_Inactives

Related Content

news

WR Brandon Johnson active for Broncos' matchup vs. Texans

Cornerback Damarri Mathis is also active for Sunday's game.
news

S P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 12 meeting vs. Browns

Locke returns after missing Denver's Week 11 win.
news

Broncos announce inactives for Week 11 matchup vs. Vikings

Safety P.J. Locke is the only Broncos player who is inactive due to injury.
news

TE Nate Adkins among Broncos' inactives for Week 10 meeting with Bills

Denver did not have any players ruled out with injuries this week.
news

Broncos announce inactive players for Week 8 vs. Kansas City

Cornerback Riley Moss, who was inactive in Week 7, is again active for the Broncos.
news

OLB Baron Browning active for Denver's Week 7 game vs. Packers

Browning recorded five sacks last season for the Broncos.
news

TE Greg Dulcich active for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Chiefs

Greg Dulcich is officially back for the Broncos.
news

RB Javonte Williams inactive for Broncos' Week 5 matchup vs. Jets

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), who were also listed as questionable, are both active for the matchup.
news

S Justin Simmons among Broncos' inactives for Week 4 matchup vs. Bears

Simmons was listed as questionable for the game in Chicago.
news

DT Mike Purcell active for Broncos' matchup vs. Dolphins

Purcell was listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week.
news

Broncos CB Riley Moss among inactives for Week 2 meeting with Commanders

Outside linebacker Frank Clark was previously ruled out.
Advertising