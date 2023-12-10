RB Samaje Perine active for Broncos' Week 14 game vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After being listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, running back Samaje Perine is active for the game.

Perine, who did not practice on Friday with a knee injury after being a full participant in practice earlier in the week, was not among the team's inactive players.

The veteran running back has appeared in all 12 of the Broncos' games this season and has totaled 516 scrimmage yards. Perine has been particularly valuable in late-game scenarios, as he played a key role in game-winning drives against the Bills and Vikings.

With Perine active, running back Tyler Badie — who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday — is inactive for the game.