RB Javonte Williams named Broncos' 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner

Dec 07, 2023 at 12:13 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For his courage in the face of adversity, running back Javonte Williams was named the team's 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner, it was announced in a team meeting on Thursday.

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award honors players who exemplify commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

Williams was selected by his teammates for his approach and dedication to the rehab process after suffering a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 2, 2022. He spent the entire offseason rehabbing a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee.

Selected by Denver in the second round (35th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft from the University of North Carolina, Williams has recorded 403 rushes for 1,691 yards (4.2 avg.) with four touchdowns and 88 receptions for 547 yards (6.2 avg.) with five scores. This season, Williams has started 10-of-11 games played, collecting 739 scrimmage yards (584 rushing, 155 receiving), including 16 rushes of 10+ yards.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. Recipients are selected by their teammates for exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort.

Details regarding the 46th Ed Block Courage Awards recognizing recipients from each of the 32 NFL teams will be announced at a later date.

ALL-TIME DENVER BRONCOS ED BLOCK COURAGE AWARD WINNERS

Table inside Article
Year Player Year Player Year Player
1984 Keith Bishop 1998 Tony Jones 2012 Chris Kuper
1985 Rulon Jones 1999 Rod Smith 2013 Knowshon Moreno
1986 Rubin Carter 2000 John Mobley 2014 Chris Harris Jr.
1987 Dennis Smith 2001 Terrell Davis 2015 Brandon Marshall/Danny Trevathan
1988 Gerlad Wilhite 2002 Keith Burns 2016 Matt Paradis
1989 Rick Dennison 2003 Tom Nalen 2017 Todd Davis
1990 Keith Kartz 2004 Dan Neil 2018 Jeff Heuerman
1991 John Elway 2005 Dwayne Carswell 2019 Andy Janovich
1992 Dennis Smith 2006 Louis Green 2020 Bradley Chubb
1993 Simon Fletcher 2007 John Engelberger 2021 Courtland Sutton
1994 Rondel Jones 2008 Marquand Manuel 2022 KJ Hamler
1995 Dave Wyman 2009 Brian Dawkins 2023 Javonte Williams
1996 Ed McCaffrey 2010 Ryan Clady
1997 Steve Atwater 2011 Elvis Dumervil

