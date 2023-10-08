RB Javonte Williams inactive for Broncos' Week 5 matchup vs. Jets

DENVER — The Broncos will be without their starting running back for Week 5.

Running back Javonte Williams is among Denver's five inactive players for Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets, the team announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Williams was a full participant in Friday's practice, but he was listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), who were also listed as questionable, are both active for the matchup.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark, safety Justin Simmons and inside linebacker Josey Jewell are also all active after not being assigned game statuses on the team's final injury report.

The Broncos previously ruled out outside linebacker Baron Browning, but he is not among the team's inactives, as he remains on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform.