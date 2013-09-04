Ravens Week: Final Injury Report

**
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **The final injury reports from the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos have been released a day ahead of the season-opening matchup.
Four players are listed as out for the game, including three on the Broncos. Below is the full injury report:
DENVER BRONCOS
PLAYER
RB C.J. Anderson
CB Champ Bailey
TE Joel Dreessen
G Chris Kuper
DE Robert Ayers
T Ryan Clady
QB Brock Osweiler
WR Wes Welker
INJURY
Knee
Foot
Knee
Ankle
Achilles
Shoulder
Left Shoulder
Ankle
MONDAY DNP
DNP
DNP
Limited
Full
Full
Full
Full
TUESDAY DNP
DNP
DNP
Limited
Full
Full
Full
Full
WEDNESDAY
DNP
DNP
DNP
Limited
Full
Full
Full
Full
GAME STATUS
OUT
OUT
OUT
DOUBTFUL
PROBABLE
PROBABLE
PROBABLE
PROBABLE
BALTIMORE RAVENS
PLAYER
DT Art Jones
T Ryan Jensen
WR Deonte Thompson
DT Brandon Williams
DE Pernell McPhee
TE Ed Dickson
INJURY
Illness
Foot
Foot
Toe
Knee
Thigh
MONDAY
Out
DNP
DNP
DNP
Full
TUESDAY
Out
DNP
DNP
DNP
Limited
Full
WEDNESDAY
Out
DNP
DNP
DNP
Full
Full
GAME STATUS
OUT
DOUBTFUL
DOUBTFUL
DOUBTFUL
PROBABLE
PROBABLE