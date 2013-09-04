Denver Broncos | News

Ravens Week: Final Injury Report

Sep 04, 2013 at 06:52 AM

**

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **The final injury reports from the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos have been released a day ahead of the season-opening matchup.

Four players are listed as out for the game, including three on the Broncos. Below is the full injury report:

DENVER BRONCOS

PLAYER
RB C.J. Anderson
CB Champ Bailey
TE Joel Dreessen
G Chris Kuper
DE Robert Ayers
T Ryan Clady
QB Brock Osweiler
WR Wes Welker

INJURY
Knee
Foot
Knee
Ankle
Achilles
Shoulder
Left Shoulder
Ankle

MONDAY DNP
DNP
DNP
Limited
Full
Full
Full
Full

TUESDAY DNP
DNP
DNP
Limited
Full
Full
Full
Full

WEDNESDAY
DNP
DNP
DNP
Limited
Full
Full
Full
Full

GAME STATUS
OUT
OUT
OUT
DOUBTFUL
PROBABLE
PROBABLE
PROBABLE
PROBABLE

BALTIMORE RAVENS

PLAYER
DT Art Jones
T Ryan Jensen
WR Deonte Thompson
DT Brandon Williams
DE Pernell McPhee
TE Ed Dickson

INJURY
Illness
Foot
Foot
Toe
Knee
Thigh

MONDAY
Out
DNP
DNP

DNP

Full

TUESDAY
Out
DNP
DNP
DNP
Limited
Full

WEDNESDAY
Out
DNP
DNP
DNP
Full
Full

GAME STATUS
OUT
DOUBTFUL
DOUBTFUL
DOUBTFUL
PROBABLE
PROBABLE

