Questions linger, but defense ready to be unleashed

"I think it's that type of time right now where when you change from a 4-3 to a 3-4, you're able to use guys like me, Shane Ray and you can use Von and just move everything around and getting pressure," Ware said. "We're really good athletes, can rush the passer, so to be able to have all of us in there playing, I think we're going to be a lot more effective and be able to reek more havoc on the offenses and convert into the 3-4. I think it's going to be a good thing and it's all about that Orange Crush."

Amid the concern on the line, Kubiak said DE Vance Walker's versatility is a major help and that DE Kenny Anunike stood out in OTAs previously.

Elsewhere on the defense, the health of expected starting inside linebackers Danny Trevathan and Brandon Marshall has also been a key development.

The two had previously said they were aiming to be back for training camp, and Kubiak confirmed that they had been able to work with some of the rookies who had reported to camp on Monday. They're not going to receive an unabridged workload, Kubiak said, but they'll be doing more than what they saw in OTAs.

Ware noted that Marshall and Trevathan's absence has been difficult given their talent, but the opportunity to get linebackers Todd Davis and Steven Johnson offers them a chance to build invaluable depth.