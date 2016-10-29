Denver Broncos | News

Q&A with wide receiver Jordan Norwood

Oct 29, 2016 at 07:24 AM

**

In his third year with the Broncos, Jordan Norwood continues to be a versatile addition to the extremely talented wide receiver corps while proving to be a key member on special teams. Last season, Norwood had one of the most memorable moments of Super Bowl 50 when he returned a punt 61 yards, the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. So far in 2016, the wide receiver has recorded 13 receptions for 120 yards. Off the field, Norwood and his wife, Aleah, are photography enthusiasts, often taking photos of their 11-month-old daughter, Franni Grace Norwood.**

This team is so deep and competitive at wide receiver, and also extremely close. How does it manage to be both?

We know we have a good group. We know that any one of us can step in there and make catches and make plays — that's the part that's exciting. We know we can be productive, which makes it easy to cheer each other on.

What's it like this year with two young quarterbacks and a more veteran wide receiver group? How do you both help each other out?

It's exciting. For Trevor [Siemian] and Paxton [Lynch], there's nothing but upside. They have all the talent in the world. They have a lot of guys around them — wide receivers, running backs, [offensive] line, tight ends — everyone's just rallying behind them. We're just excited to see what they continue to do. They're great players, they're learning. They're great at correcting mistakes when we make them and we help correct theirs too. We just feed off each other, I think, and that's what we really need to do moving forward. 

In Super Bowl 50, you returned a punt for 61 yards. How special was that for you to be able to make such a major play in such a big moment?

That's one of the best moments of my NFL career and my life, especially being able to share it with my family, being able to see them after the game on the field. I'll cherish that forever. 

161029_norwood.jpg

We often see you exercise your artistic side as a photographer on the tarmac before road trips or in other photos from your personal life. What's your favorite subject to shoot?

My wife and I are starting a little photography studio. We actually just shot Todd [Davis] and Corey [Nelson's] family portraits for them the other day. They turned out pretty good. We'll probably keep going with that. I'll try to pick up some clients here in the locker room and see what we can do.

What does your interest in photography stem from?

I've always been interested in art and graphic design. I always paid attention to how my photos looked on Instagram regardless of if I had a good camera or not. My wife bought me a camera for my birthday a few years ago. I just started messing with it and YouTubing how to use it.

Do you have a favorite photo that you've shot?

I have a couple. A picture of the Super Bowl ring that I took is one I really like and then a couple landscape shots. Actually, just shooting [Todd and Corey's families] was a lot of fun.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: CB Pat Surtain II knows challenge Raiders WR Davante Adams presents in Week 1

"If you focus on the previous plays or the past plays, it could affect your game," said Surtain of last year's Week 11 matchup. "So you've just got to move on with it."
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich, TE Chris Manhertz improve to full participants in Broncos' Thursday practice

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) remain listed as limited participants.
news

Broncos High School Coaches of the Week: Tackle - Justin Rich, The Classical Academy & Flag - Daulton Sherwin, Ellicott

Congratulations to our Week 1 high school tackle and flag coaches of the week.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

Rookies in their first NFL games will wear a special patch and be gifted their game jersey after their performance.
Advertising