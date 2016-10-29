Q&A with wide receiver Jordan Norwood

In his third year with the Broncos, Jordan Norwood continues to be a versatile addition to the extremely talented wide receiver corps while proving to be a key member on special teams. Last season, Norwood had one of the most memorable moments of Super Bowl 50 when he returned a punt 61 yards, the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. So far in 2016, the wide receiver has recorded 13 receptions for 120 yards. Off the field, Norwood and his wife, Aleah, are photography enthusiasts, often taking photos of their 11-month-old daughter, Franni Grace Norwood.**

This team is so deep and competitive at wide receiver, and also extremely close. How does it manage to be both?

We know we have a good group. We know that any one of us can step in there and make catches and make plays — that's the part that's exciting. We know we can be productive, which makes it easy to cheer each other on.

What's it like this year with two young quarterbacks and a more veteran wide receiver group? How do you both help each other out?

It's exciting. For Trevor [Siemian] and Paxton [Lynch], there's nothing but upside. They have all the talent in the world. They have a lot of guys around them — wide receivers, running backs, [offensive] line, tight ends — everyone's just rallying behind them. We're just excited to see what they continue to do. They're great players, they're learning. They're great at correcting mistakes when we make them and we help correct theirs too. We just feed off each other, I think, and that's what we really need to do moving forward.

In Super Bowl 50, you returned a punt for 61 yards. How special was that for you to be able to make such a major play in such a big moment?