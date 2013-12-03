Denver Broncos | News

Punt, Pass & Kick Sunday

Dec 03, 2013 at 01:51 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –The NFL and the Denver Broncos will be hosting their Punt, Pass & Kick Team Championships Sunday at the Dove Valley training facility before the game with Tennessee.

The competitors range in age from 6-15 and there are four qualifiers in each age group with separate competitions for boys and girls. The qualifiers come from Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Kansas.

Though each competitor will be recognized during halftime of the Broncos' game with the Titans, only the top scorer from each group will be crowned the team champion and eligible for the National Championships to be held during an AFC Playoff game.

Each participant will punt, throw and kick a football with each attempt measured for distance and accuracy. The top four scorers in each age group from around the country will qualify as national finalists.

This competition is the nation's largest grassroots skills competition as it started in 1961.

