Pre-Game Traffic Advisory

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Sunday morning, before the Broncos take on the Eagles, a Race for the Cure will take place in the area around Sports Authority Field at Mile High and will cause some road closures.
The following roads will be closed until approximately 11 a.m. Sunday morning:
- Auraria Parkway from I-25 to 14th Street
- Speer Boulevard from Larimer Street to Federal Boulevard
- 29th Avenue from Zuni to Hazel Court
- Federal from 32nd to 14th Avenue
- Colfax from Irving Street to Kalamath
- 15th Street from Delgany Street to Market Street
The following exit ramps from roadways around the stadium will also be closed:
- Colfax and Federal
- Colfax and Auraria
- I-25 and Colfax
- I-25 and Speer
Fans wanting to arrive at the stadium before 11 a.m. should plan on arriving at the stadium by way of I-25 and via the 23rd/20th Avenue exit (No. 211) if coming from the north and the 17th Avenue exit (No. 210 C) from the south.
Tailgating spaces will be open at 8:00 a.m. and all stadium lots will be open at 9:00 a.m. Stadium gates open to the public at 12:00 PM. Gate #2 and #7 open for United Club and suite ticket holders 11:00 AM. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25 PM MST.