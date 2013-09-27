Pre-Game Traffic Advisory

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –Sunday morning, before the Broncos take on the Eagles, a Race for the Cure will take place in the area around Sports Authority Field at Mile High and will cause some road closures.

The following roads will be closed until approximately 11 a.m. Sunday morning:

Auraria Parkway from I-25 to 14th Street

Speer Boulevard from Larimer Street to Federal Boulevard

29th Avenue from Zuni to Hazel Court

Federal from 32nd to 14th Avenue

Colfax from Irving Street to Kalamath

15th Street from Delgany Street to Market Street

The following exit ramps from roadways around the stadium will also be closed:

Colfax and Federal

Colfax and Auraria

I-25 and Colfax

I-25 and Speer

Fans wanting to arrive at the stadium before 11 a.m. should plan on arriving at the stadium by way of I-25 and via the 23rd/20th Avenue exit (No. 211) if coming from the north and the 17th Avenue exit (No. 210 C) from the south.