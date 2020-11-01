Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Phillip Lindsay active for #LACvsDEN

Nov 01, 2020 at 12:33 PM
201101_Lindsay_inactive

DENVER — After being listed as questionable with a concussion, running back Phillip Lindsay is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Lindsay being active indicates that he has cleared concussion protocol and is eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 8 game.

Lindsay suffered the injury in the first half of the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Chiefs.

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad) is also active after being listed as questionable. Attaochu has not played since Week 3.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring) and tight end Jake Butt (hamstring) were ruled inactive after being listed as questionable. Wide receiver Diontae Spencer (shoulder) was previously ruled out. In place of Patrick and Spencer, Fred Brown will be active. Brown was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday as a COVID-19 Replacement.

Guard Graham Glasgow will also not play, as he remains on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

For a complete list of the Broncos' inactives, see below.

201101_inactive_list

Related Content

news

Dalton Risner inactive, D.J. Jones active for Week 14 matchup with Chiefs

Cornerback K'Waun Williams will return to the field for the first time since Week 10 vs. Tennessee.

news

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans.

news

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

The Broncos announced their seven inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff.

news

Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton among Broncos active for Week 11 matchup with Raiders

All five of the Broncos who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders are active for the contest.

news

Justin Simmons inactive for Broncos' Week 10 matchup vs. Titans

Simmons was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game.

news

P.J. Locke active for Broncos' Week 8 game vs. Jaguars

Locke was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hamstring injury.

news

DeShawn Williams, Quinn Meinerz, D.J. Jones active for Broncos' Week 7 game vs. Jets

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was the lone player to be listed as questionable who will not play on Sunday.

news

Quinn Meinerz among Broncos active for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Chargers

Meinerz has not played since the Broncos' Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

news

WR Tyrie Cleveland, OL Billy Turner active for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Colts

Turner, who has rehabbed from a knee injury, is active for the first time in 2022.

news

NT D.J. Jones, G Dalton Risner active for Broncos at Raiders

news

WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' starters active for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. 49ers

Six of the Broncos' seven starters who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco will be available to play.

news

ILB Josey Jewell among Broncos' inactives for Week 2 matchup vs. Texans

Randy Gregory, DeShawn Williams and K'Waun Williams are all active for Sunday's game.

Advertising