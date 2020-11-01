Phillip Lindsay active for #LACvsDEN

DENVER — After being listed as questionable with a concussion, running back Phillip Lindsay is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Lindsay being active indicates that he has cleared concussion protocol and is eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 8 game.

Lindsay suffered the injury in the first half of the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Chiefs.

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad) is also active after being listed as questionable. Attaochu has not played since Week 3.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring) and tight end Jake Butt (hamstring) were ruled inactive after being listed as questionable. Wide receiver Diontae Spencer (shoulder) was previously ruled out. In place of Patrick and Spencer, Fred Brown will be active. Brown was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday as a COVID-19 Replacement.

Guard Graham Glasgow will also not play, as he remains on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.