Peyton's Take: Broncos at Chiefs

then was able to end the game in the victory formation thanks to key runs by Knowshon Moreno and Montee Ball.

Ball topped 100 yards for the first time in his NFL, finishing with 117 yards on 13 carries.

"Well, Montee was a real pro all week last week," Manning said. "He was disappointed with the fumble he had last week. But, he had a good week of practice and came in ready to play today and had a good game today against the Chiefs. That's part of being a pro – putting last week's game behind you and learning from it and trying to be better from it. It's not easy to do and I thought his run from our own 5-yard line – it was loud, that place was really rocking – and his run to get us out of that hole was a critical play as well."

Manning completed seven passes for 20-or-more yards in the win, including a pair of his five touchdown passes.

Despite the ongoing questions about his arm strength that Manning has faced since his surgeries, he said the longer touchdown passes don't have any more meaning to him than the short ones since they call count for six points.

"I don't measure the length of the throws," Manning said. "I thought (Offensive Coordinator) Adam (Gase) was aggressive and called some deep shots at the right time. Sometimes when you call deep plays, you have to get the right coverage. We guessed right a couple times and that allowed Eric to get down the field. I know it's a hot debate locally with the distance and the RPMs, whatever it is. I just enjoy it when they go for touchdowns."